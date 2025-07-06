THESE days, Ministers and Members of Parliament think that their office is personal to holder; they don’t pick up or return calls from those who even campaigned for them, laments Regina Musokotwane, widow of Zambia’s 5th Republican Prime Minister, Kebby Musokotwane. Musokotwane served as Zambia’s 5th Prime Minister from April 1985 to March 1989. Born Regina Sibulowa on October 21, 1950, Regina says leaders under Dr Kenneth Kaunda were sincere, genuine and had a passion for their work. She says she grew up in Musokotwane village in Kazungula, where she did her Sub A and Standard 6 education at what was then known as Musokotwane Local Education Authority (MLEA), now Musokotwane Secondary School. Regina later went to Njase Girls Secondary...