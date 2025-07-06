MORE than one million Zambians are living with significant hearing loss, a silent crisis made worse by a healthcare system that has only five ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeons, just one audiologist or hearing expert, and no speech therapists. This lack of proper hearing care prevents many people, especially women and children, from reaching their full potential. Justice Minister Princess Kasune describes it as one of the nation’s hidden challenges, warning that without intervention, the potential of many is being cut short. However, this crisis is beginning to receive much-needed attention, as both government and private sector organisations step forward to address these challenges. One such initiative, the ‘Hear Her, Empower Her’ programme, aims to break the silence and...