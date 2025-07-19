WEEKS ago on Father’s Day, hip-hop and rap artiste Mwila Musonda, alias Slapdee, stirred the pot with a cheeky message. He claimed the music industry owed him Father’s Day wishes because, as he put it, he “fathered all of them.” This particular post caused a stir online, setting the comment section on fire. Even legends like Danny Kaya played along, dropping a “Happy Father’s Day, sir” in salute. On the Tea With Tash podcast recently, Slapdee not only doubled down on his “hip-hop daddy” claim but also made it clear that he wasn’t talking about veterans like Danny Kaya, Exile or JK, whom he acknowledges came before him. Instead, he says his message was for a younger generation of artistes...