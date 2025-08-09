Princess Natasha Chansa laments the ‘crazy’ tendency for people to assume that every time a female artiste works with a man, then they are in a relationship, bluntly questioning, “wouldn’t that make me a wh*re?” Natasha says it’s annoying and unfair that people keep bringing up old rumours or gossip about her being romantically involved with certain male artistes just because they worked together or took pictures. Recently, photos of Natasha and Aqualaskin have been circulating on social media, along with images of her in a dress with Chile One. Additionally, years ago, Umusepela Chile released a song titled Dear Natasha, fueling speculation that they were dating. However, during a live chat on her Facebook page, when a fan asked...