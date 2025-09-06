FOR singer-songwriter Tio Nason, making music isn’t about the numbers. He says if he’s not getting goosebumps in the studio and feeling every note, he knows the song isn’t right. His 2023 hit ‘Mutima,’ he says, gave him the same feeling in the studio that listeners feel the first time they hear the song. Tio, born Taonga Nyirongo, was recently featured on the Local Rhythms countdown, and he says his song has now surpassed six million views. “So it’s at, like, over 6 million views. It was released in 2023, just right at the end. I always release music just right at the end of the year; I don’t know why. It’s both, I think, consciously and subconsciously. I just...