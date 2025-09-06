ZAMROCK legend and WITCH frontman Emmanuel Jagari Chanda argues that Kalindula is not originally Zambian but a genre the country has only adopted. He says musicians have an opportunity to create a truly Zambian sound by drawing from the traditions of the 72 ethnic groups, each with its own rhythms and styles, and blending them into music the world can instantly recognise. When asked on Nkwazi Magazine about WITCH’s future after he is gone, Jagari said his concern is more for Zamrock than for the band. “That’s been my worry, not particularly for the WITCH, but Zamrock, because Zamrock has made waves now. I have more fans in the US than anywhere else in the world. In Australia, in New...