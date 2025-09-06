THE Kwacha Music Awards executive president and chairman, Davies Kabuswe, has announced that the nomination process for this year’s awards is well underway. Kabuswe says nominations are being handled professionally by 45 selected radio stations, according to strict guidelines, and that no payment is required. He adds that artistes should beware of scammers who might demand payment in exchange for a nomination. And Zambia Association of Musicians president Brian Bwembya says two ZAM executive members have been appointed to the Kwacha Music Awards committee. “We have appointed two executive members of the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) to sit on the Kwacha Music Awards committee. If you are talking music, ZAM will be there,” read the post. The 7th Sun...