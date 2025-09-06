ARTISTE Roberto says being a musician isn’t easy, as people often have the perception that artistes are womanisers. He advises that it is important to remain grounded and authentic, because if you start living to meet other people’s expectations, you lose yourself and start living for them. During a recent appearance on Radio Phoenix’s Breakfast Show, Roberto also discussed his latest track, Commitment, explaining that the song is a shift back to his classic, love-inspired style. “My previous releases have really just been about social commentary, songs like Poverty, just really talking about how each one of us should be able to realise that we need to work hard if we have to achieve anything, and that for you to...