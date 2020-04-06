Samfya Beach project to continue despite the floods, says Council

- Local
Samfya Beach project to continue despite the floods, says CouncilBy Natasha Sakala on 6 Apr 2020
Samfya Town Council says it will continue with its K3.6 million beach project despite floods in the area that have submerged houses and other infrastructure.
And the local authority says it will resort to the use of sandbags to protect roads against erosion following increasing water levels in Lake Bangweulu.
Luapula Province has this year experienced heavy rains, leading to the increasing water levels in Lake Bangweulu and subsequent flooding which has displaced several residents in the area.
In a statement issued by council public relations officer Gwendolyn Mchenga stated that several council infrastructure had been affected by floods, but that did not mean the beach project would be abandoned.
“[We can assure] the general public that the works on the K 3.6 million Samfya Beach Project which is currently underway will continue as the situation on the ground has allowed experts to identify an area where structures will be put up,” Mchenga stated.
She also stated that the local authority would find permanent measures of protecting the roads that lead to the white sand beach as soon as funds were made available.
“As Samfya Town Council (STC), we are deeply concerned with the high water levels in Lake Bangweulu of Samfya district in Luapula Province which is a result of heavy rainfall. However, Samfya Town Council Director of Works Vincent Phiri says the Authority will do everything possible to protect the road and other infrastructure by putting up some temporary measures of stopping the erosion using sandbags. The Director of Works has confirmed that once funds are available, the Local Authority will look into some permanent measures of protecting the infrastructure, especially the road leading to the famous white sand beach of the district,” Mchenga stated.
She stated that the rising water levels, which were almost submerging the main road would have a negative effect on business, both for the council and private individuals.
“The water is almost crossing the main road which demarcates the lake and infrastructure under the Local Authority, which will have a negative impact on the Infrastructures which is owned by the Council, which includes the road itself, the Guest House, Bar and Conference Center as well as other infrastructure owned by private individuals,” stated Mchenga.
