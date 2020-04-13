Home / Local / COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia

By on 13 Apr 2020

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 2 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 45.

At his briefing today, Dr Chitalu said one of the two was the daughter to the deceased Kafue man’s fiance while the other was the wife to the Makeni man who travelled to Pakistan.

He emphasized that Kafue was now a hot spot for the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Chitalu said two more people have been discharged after recovering.

More details later.

Anonymous
Anonymous

Ok

4 hours ago
Anonymous
Anonymous

When will we learn

3 hours ago
Extra Large
Extra Large

Sir, Don’t just read us numbers. The stats you can send us vie sms like the way you do on national prayer day. The updates have lost focus on informing the citizens on what the govt strategy towards this pandemic is. Give us the national picture as you see it from govt perspective. How close are we to the redline. As a nation, are we safe or not; why aren’t we able to halt the numbers despite extension of the quarantine period; is the situation within or outside govt expectations; has govt drawn a redline for this case or we… Read more »

2 hours ago

