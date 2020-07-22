THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has called for enhanced investment in education infrastructure across the country to make it more resilient to pandemics such as COVID-19. In an interview, NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the weaknesses in the country’s education system. “This pandemic has actually exposed the gaps or the weaknesses that we have as a country in terms of the education system; it has clearly shown us that our system is very weak and cannot stand these pandemics;...



