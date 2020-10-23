COVID-19 has brought about unexpected positive outcomes despite having affected many lives across the world negatively, says HIVOS Regional Advocacy Manager for sustainable food in Southern Africa William Chilufya. Analysing Zambia’s food and nutrition security situation amid COVID-19 and the extent to which the pandemic had affected people’s lives in the country, Chilufya said the outbreak had taught citizens how to rely on themselves. Chilufya said disruptions to global foods systems brought about by lockdowns and closures of international borders had also provided an opportunity for farmers to supply locally...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.