POLICE in Lusaka have arrested five people in connection with the fracas that occurred at the Patriotic Front secretariat on Saturday. On Saturday, former NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili re-joined the ruling PF, and in attendance was PF sympathiser Innocent Kalimanshi. However, Kalimanshi’s presence at the PF secretariat did not go well with some PF cadres who ended up beating him and later damaged his car. In the process of whisking him away, a police motor vehicle was damaged and one officer was injured by cadres who began throwing stones at...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.