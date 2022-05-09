PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema and everyone in his government fully understand and sympathise with the fact that Zambians are not where they want them to be. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s let the people talk programme, Friday, Bwalya said the Head of State wanted to make gradual, rapid improvements. “The President and all of us fully understand and sympathise that our people are not where we want our people to be. Do we think the price of fuel is too high? Yes, we do,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.