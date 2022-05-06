THE ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Ministry of Education permanent secretary Dr Patrick Nkanza for corrupt practices involving over K200,000,000. In a statement, Friday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said investigations established that in 2015, Dr Nkanza, willfully failed to comply with the applicable procedure relating to procurement in entering into a contract with China Energy Engineering Group–Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd, 15 MCC Africa Construction and Ndilila Associates in Consortium without confirming the availability of funds. He stated that Dr Nkanza has since been…...



