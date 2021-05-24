Misa Zambia national director Austin Kayanda makes his contribution at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MISA Zambia national director Austin Kayanda has advised media houses to give equal coverage to all political parties as they campaign ahead of the August 12 general elections. In an interview, Thursday, Kayanda said it was MISA’s hope that media houses would give fair coverage to all political players regardless of their political affiliation. “What we are discouraging is for the media not to be polarised, not to allow one political party to dominate their air waves but instead give a chance to everybody to have an equal opportunity to...