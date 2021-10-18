TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe says his organisation will help promote accountability in Zambia’s COVID-19 response in order to avoid last year’s occurrence where K1.3 billion was mismanaged. And World Bank Country Director Dr Sahr Kpundeh says addressing corruption requires collective action amongst institutions of governance. Meanwhile, University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Director of Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services Dr Alex Makupe says it is the responsibility of every well meaning Zambian to get vaccinated. Speaking during the launch of the TI-Zambia COVID-19 Programme, Friday, Nyambe said it...



