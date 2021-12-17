THE Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has welcomed government’s decision to increase civil servants’ salaries by 12 percent. In an interview, Thursday, ZCTU secretary general Cosmas Mukuka said the increment was a good start, looking at where the country was coming from. “For now we can say it is a good start. We are coming from a situation where it was hard, by the time you even achieve the eight percent or 10 percent, it is through pressure and intimidation. You find that even strong union leaders could have…...



