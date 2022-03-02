FILE: Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela speaks to journalists at Parliament Building shortly after Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget on September 25, 2020 – Puicture by Tenson Mkhala

PAMBASHE PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela has lamented that Cabinet Ministers are wasting money by not occupying government houses. Speaking when he rose a matter of public importance in Parliament, Tuesday, Chitotela said minister’s houses had been vacant for 10 months and were a huge cost on the Treasury. “Madam Speaker, I wish to rise on a matter of public importance pursuant to standing order number 134 reading together with 135 on the admissibility. Madam Speaker, I am concerned and the people of Zambia are concerned with the Minister…...