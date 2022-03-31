SHANG’OMBO UPND member of parliament Mubika Mubika says government has taken too long to ensure that suspected criminals from the previous regime are prosecuted and as a result, they have hidden their loot. Debating the President’s address in Parliament, Tuesday, Mubika said Ministers should not be seen dining with corrupt former PF government officials. “Madam Speaker, the President has set the tone and it is up to our government Ministers to implement what has been advised. Madam Speaker, the advice I want to give to my government Ministers is that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.