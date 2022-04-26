PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his government is close to unlocking Mopani Copper Mines as a work stream, but people will have to patient on Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) because it is more complicated. The Head of State said this when he was responding to a question on what strides his government has made to unlock Mopani Copper Mines and KCM. “Measures to unlock KCM, in this Public Private Dialogue Forum for development, we are putting KCM and Mopani as work streams. We have already been doing a lot of measures…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.