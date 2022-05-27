UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says employing teachers who are above 45 years in the civil service won’t be meaningful because they will soon hit retirement age. And Mweetwa says diplomats are political appointees and the requirements are not as rigid, no wonder ‘old’ people like Panji Kaunda can be appointed. PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza recently said government should consider recalling all the old people that have been appointed like Panji Kaunda if teachers who are 45 years and above are ineligible for the 30,000 jobs. But in an interview,…...



