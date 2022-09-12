TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says Zambians should ignore those who were in the previous government but did nothing to improve the country, yet they want to criticize the current administration. In an interview, Tayali said government was blind to the detractors who wanted to derail its agenda. “Let every Zambian out there ignore those who were there before, those who did nothing but yet they want to criticize this government when in actual fact they see where this government is taking this country. By the end of the term that the Zambians had given us, I shall tell you that there will be no opposition in this country. A person would be looked, like senile, to oppose the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.