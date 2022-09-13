VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says the creation of the Constitutional Court was a mistake, arguing that it just adding to the confusion happening in the legal system. Asked about the controversy surrounding the Kwacha and Kabushi seats following the ConCourt’s ruling that the nullification of Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo’s elections did not equate to disqualification, Mwaanga said he had never been in support of the ConCourt. “It has to do with constitutionalism. Wherever there is a Constitution that is applicable, people have a right when they feel like they have to go to court, which they did. And then the Electoral Commission [of Zambia] has also received legal advice to say that they cannot postpone the parliamentary by-elections, they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.