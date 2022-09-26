GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says the country may experience dry spells, flash floods and floods during the 2022/2023 rainy season. Rendering a Ministerial statement in parliament, Nzovu encouraged stakeholders to utilise the rainfall forecast as a way of minimising potential disaster. “Madam Speaker, you may wish to note that this forecast has been translated in seven (7) languages and will be shared with all community radio stations for dissemination. The forecast has already been shared with DMMU under the office of the vice president and contingency planning has already commenced. Further, audio and video productions have been prepared and will be shared in all the local languages on radio and TV including social media platforms,” he said…....



