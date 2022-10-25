PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it’s now time to focus on developing the country because political independence, peace and stability have been achieved. And President Hichilema yesterday took some time to recognise former president Edgar Lungu, who did not physically attend the Independence Day celebrations at State House, saying this was also his day. Meanwhile, Namibian President Hage Geingob has urged Zambians to cherish and protect the Independence they gained 58 years ago. During the commemoration of Zambia’s 58th Independence anniversary yesterday, President Hichilema honoured several citizens, among them, Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato, veteran journalist Frank Mutubila, musician Andrew Chisala alias CAVMAN, among others. The citizens were honoured for having excelled in their individual capacities as well as for…...



