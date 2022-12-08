PAC has heard that Lamasat International Limited defrauded government by getting an advance payment of over US$4 million after entering into a contract with Ministry of Agriculture for the construction of Mwomboshi Irrigation Scheme, a contract that was later terminated due to non-performance. After the contract was terminated, government agreed to Lamasat’s proposal that it offsets the advance payment by providing certain materials such as hose pipes, in quantities equal to the balance of the advance payment. The latest Auditor General’s report indicated that on February 26, 2016, the Ministry entered into a contract with Lamasat International Limited for the construction of the Mwomboshi Irrigation Scheme in Chisamba at a contract sum of US$16,715,017.50, with a completion period of 12…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.