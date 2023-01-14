MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has rescinded his earlier directive to local authorities to clear out street vendors trading in undesignated areas by Monday. Nkombo says the clearing process of street vendors will not take place as scheduled on Monday to allow for further consultations with stakeholders. On Friday, Nkombo directed the Lusaka City Council and all local authorities to clear out street vendors trading in undesignated areas by Monday. He said local Authorities would be required to enhance enforcement and ensure that all vendors traded from designated places to avert the outbreak of cholera and diarrheal diseases. However, addressing the media, Saturday, after a meeting chaired by the President was held at State House to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.