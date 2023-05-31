NKANA Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu has urged the UPND government to use power correctly because it is temporal. He was commenting on the warn and caution statement recorded from him by police in a matter in which some youths in his constituency were arrested for digging up scrap metals in an area belonging to KCM. Mpundu said it was nonsensical to persecute a person on trumped-up charges. “No one is immune from prosecution except for the President who enjoys immunity. Every one of us if we commit a crime, we obviously must face the law because being a member of parliament does not make you above the law. So if the police are going to be acting on…...



