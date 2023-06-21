GERMAN Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner-Mitchell says a justice system that is able to deliver justice in a timely manner is important for business and investments. Speaking when the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) held a training workshop for Judges and Magistrates, Tuesday, Ambassador Mitchell said whenever German companies wanted to invest abroad, they always questioned how their investments would be protected by a functional judicial system. “The rule of law includes also in my view that justice is dispensed very quickly as possible. This is not only for people serving in jails waiting for a judgement or outcome of a trial, but is also important and [when it comes to] civil [matters]. A justice system that is…...



