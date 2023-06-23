MANDEVU PF member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa has advised President Hakainde Hakainde to be wary of the police, saying they will de-campaign him as they did with his predecessor, Edgar Lungu. Shakafuswa says police are always quick to switch their allegiance to the government of the day, but only end up de-campaigning that particular government due to their brutality. Last month, police in Lusaka charged and arrested Shakafuswa for allegedly proposing violence. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Shakafuswa allegedly proposed violence to people that had assembled at Lungu’s residence on May 3, and further incited them to attack police officers. But in a recent interview, Shakafuswa said he hopes to see an end to police brutality. “We would want to…...



