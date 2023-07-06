CHAPTER One Foundation Executive Director Linda Kasonde says there’s need for the police to demonstrate a shift from force to a more community-oriented service that can be trusted by Zambians. Commenting on complaints from PF members that police brutality is rife and that they are being arrested without police issuing call outs, Kasonde urged the police to reflect on their mandate in order to carry out their functions without fear or favour. “Under successive regimes, the Police Service has sometimes used excessive force against opposition political parties as well as civilians. There have been reports of brutality occasioned at the hands of police officers that has resulted in sexual assault and physical assault of those in police custody. The Police…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.