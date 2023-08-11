PF central committee member Mumbi Phiri says the way President Hakainde Hichilema is rubbishing PF’s infrastructure projects is the same way his efforts will also be rubbished once he leaves office. On Thursday, President Hichilema described the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as a “sausage” airport, saying the facility should have been constructed at a cost of $150 million instead of the $400 million spent on it. But in an interview, Phiri said President Hichilema should learn to appreciate his predecessors’ efforts. “It’s him that has instruments of power, why can’t he bring the people to book whom he thinks have gone with the other money? He should engage the investigative wings and they should tell him exactly how much that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.