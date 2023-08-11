LOCAL Government Minister Gary Nkombo says Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba should strive to have even one MP for his party who will help him know about what’s going on in government. And Nkombo has argued that even a grade two pupil would know that K28 million CDF can do more things than K1.6 million. On Wednesday, Kalaba said the K1.6 million they used to receive as CDF when he was member of parliament was doing more tangible things than the current K28 million which only exists on paper. But in an interview, Thursday, Nkombo said Kalaba’s remarks only demonstrated that he lacked information about the fund. “Mr Kalaba has just demonstrated that he’s actually not following what’s going on…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.