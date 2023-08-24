CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says President Hakainde Hichilema has a lot on his plate, therefore, Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe is the least of his problems. And Kasanda says President Hichilema was chosen by God to lead the country. Commenting on Dr M’membe’s claims that President Hichilema wanted to fix him and other political opponents using the police, Wednesday, Kasanda said Dr M’membe was the last thing on the President’s mind. “First and foremost, we have a focused President. The President is so busy, he has got a lot on his plate and M’membe is the last thing on his mind. There is so much that he has to do. There is the issue of mealie meal and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.