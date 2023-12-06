POLICE have arrested three people of Lusaka West for selling 121 bags of suspected fake fertiliser. Police say the arrest comes after concerns from some members of the public about the distribution of counterfeit agricultural inputs. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga urged the public to be vigilant when purchasing agricultural inputs. “Zambia Police Service announces the successful apprehension of three suspects involved in the sale of suspected fake fertiliser. The arrest is the result of a collaborative effort between law enforcement agency and a concerned citizen in response to concerns raised about the distribution of counterfeit agricultural inputs. Acting on credible information, our officers conducted a targeted operation that led to the apprehension of three suspects in…...



