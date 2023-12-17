THE Edgar Lungu-led Patriotic Front has announced that their leader and Members of the Central Committee will embark on a tour of party structures in different provinces to meet and mobilise party members. And Lungu, who has bemoaned the poor state of the economy, has urged PF members to continue propagating alternative policies and reminding Zambians of the party’s “good works” while in government. According to a statement issued by PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, Lungu made these remarks when he chaired a Central Committee Meeting yesterday. Nakacinda stated that during the meeting, the Central Committee also called on party members to turn up in large numbers to escort and support candidates for the upcoming ward by-elections on the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.