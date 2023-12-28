NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says the Examination Council of Zambia should have informed the public about the omission of Special Paper 1 and 2 on the SMS system before releasing the results. ECZ clarified on Tuesday that the results that were being accessed through the Short Message Service (SMS) system for Grade 7 candidates only showed taught subjects. The council indicated that Special Paper 1 and 2 did not appear on the system because they were not taught. ECZ said Special Paper 1 and 2 would, however, be accessed by those with Grade 7 certificates through the schools once the selection process is concluded. Commenting on this in an interview, NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa said…...