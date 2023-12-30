POLICE in Kitwe are investigating the recent looting of 1,306 by 25kg bags of Kgotso mealie meal by Zamtan, Luangwa and Mulenga Compound residents after a Congo DR-bound truck which was ferrying the commodity got involved in an accident. In a statement, Friday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba stated that so far, no recoveries had been made. “Theft Of Goods In Transit. OB No. 14815/23. Reported on 28/12/23 at 06:30 hours. Occurred on 28.12.28 at around 06:12 hours about 200 metres before the Kafue River bridge on the Ndola – Kitwe dual carriageway in Kitwe. Be informed that Wusakile Police Station received a report of Theft of Goods in Transit from M/Tembo Chibanga, aged 42, of house. No. B123, Ng’ombe…...