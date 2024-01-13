THE Civil Aviation Authority Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Derrick Luembe as the CAA’s new Director General with immediate effect. CAA Board Chairperson Dr Patrick Nkhoma says Captain Luembe brings a wealth of experience in aviation having worked in both the private and public sectors, locally and abroad. This is according to a statement issued by CAA Public Relations Manager Sepiso Zimba, Friday. “The Civil Aviation Authority Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Captain Derrick F. Luembe as the CAA’s new Director General with immediate effect. CAA Board Chairperson Dr. Patrick Nkhoma says Captain Luembe brings a wealth of experience in aviation having worked in both the private and public sectors, locally and abroad. Dr…....



