POLICE in Lusaka on Wednesday picked up a body of a 24-years-old suspected Yango driver who is believed to have been murdered in Lusaka’s Chalala area. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that the car which the deceased, Michael Mulenga, is believed to have been driving, was discovered a few meters from his body with several components like the battery and side mirrors missing. “Police in Lusaka today picked up the body of a suspected Yango driver who is believed to have been murdered in Lusaka’s Chalala area. Officers received a phone call from a concerned member of the public around 06:30 hours about the body of a dead man which was found lying off Given…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.