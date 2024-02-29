PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is today expected to address the nation on the El Nino weather impact and the actions planned by government to mitigate against the expected adverse effects. In a statement yesterday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka stated that the national address was scheduled for 14:00 hours. “President Hakainde Hichilema will tomorrow, Thursday, 29th February 2024 address the Nation on the impact of El Nino weather phenomenon; its effects, and the actions planned by government to mitigate against the observed and expected adverse effects. The National Address is scheduled for 14:00 hours,” stated Hamasaka....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.