Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his submission during a Parliamentary Accounts Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his submission during a Parliamentary Accounts Committee meeting at the National Assembly in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa, has cautioned that Zambia’s debt restructuring agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could falter if the Ministry of Agriculture fails to enact transparent procurement practices for farming inputs. Addressing a Public Accounts Committee hearing recently, Nkulukusa highlighted concerns raised by the IMF regarding the allocation of funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) without corresponding implementation. Nkulukusa emphasised that Zambia’s economic transformation agenda, crucial for debt restructuring, relies on reforming the energy sector and the Farmer’s Input Support Programme (FISP). “In our economic transformation reform, we put the anchor reform programmes being the FISP and the energy or fuel reform. We had a programme with our colleagues the IMF on the basis of...