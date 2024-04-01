LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the National Assembly was extremely lenient by suspending Mambilima PF member of parliament Jean Chisenga a day before the House went on recess despite being unapologetic about calling President Hakainde Hichilema a liar. And Nkombo says United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is supporting Chisenga’s waywardness by fundraising for her. On Thursday, UKA Chairperson Saboi Imboela stated that they had resolved to fundraise some money for Chisenga because she was only expressing herself on behalf of many Zambians who held the same view that the President lied to them. But in an interview, Friday, Nkombo said Chisenga should have apologised for calling the President a liar in Parliament. “Parliament has got rules, it...



