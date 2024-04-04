COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says people should pray, but they should not do so with their eyes closed. Recently, Fr Chewe Mukosa, a Franciscan priest in the Catholic Diocese of Ndola, said politicians were liars and that was why Zambians were constantly in a state of suffering. Commenting on Fr Mukosa’s remarks, in an interview, Tuesday, Fr Chikoya said the Catholic priest was not far from the truth. He added that when priests spoke in such contexts, it was because they bore the brunt of whatever happened to the people. “I think he (Fr Mukosa) is not far from the truth in the sense that the promise-dependence seems to be something that we...



