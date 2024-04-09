MORE than 80 people, among them a pregnant woman and some children are hospitalised in Chililabombwe district after consuming some chicken shawarma from Cribz restaurant. And Police have arrested 36-year-old Bright Kapasa, who owns the said restaurant, in connection with the food poisoning. In a statement, Tuesday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba stated that Kapasa had been detained to help with investigations into the matter. “Police in Chililabombwe have received a report of suspected food poisoning in which F’ Yvonne Saini a sister in charge at Kakoso level one hospital, Chililabombwe aged 47, reported that she was in receipt of 53 patients admitted who were complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting (diarrhoea) after taking shawarma that was all bought from...



