FAMILIES are Nations president Judith Mwila says couples must strive to resolve marital issues amicably rather than resorting to killing each other. On Thursday, police recorded a case in which a former bank employee, Mike Ilishebo, allegedly strangled and stabbed his wife to death before taking his own life. Additionally, on Friday, police detained the wife of a Zambia Army civilian in connection with his murder. Commenting on these incidents in an interview, Saturday, Mwila emphasised that when couples offend each other, it doesn’t justify killing each other. “Offending each other doesn’t mean they should kill each other or that they should divorce. Even a divorce can be avoided, but how can they avoid it? It’s to understand how they...



