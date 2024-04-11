CATHOLIC priest Fr Chewe Mukosa says what has injured him most are lies which UPND told while campaigning, arguing that social responsibility demands that if one pledges to strengthen the kwacha, reduce mealie meal price to K50 and end load-shedding, they must honour that. In an interview, Monday, Fr Mukosa said leaders who cheat after they ascend to power are fake and need to be removed through the ballot. “What have been so surprising and what has injured me most is the lies. You have heard of social responsibility – when you talk about social responsibility, you are talking about a leader honouring what they promised before they came in power. So ngabalimyeba ati kwacha ikababwino ikagening’a value (if they...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.