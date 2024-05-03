THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has appointed Guntila Muleya as the authority’s new Director General. According to a statement issued on Friday by IBA Director Human Resource and Administration, Gasper Kawila, Muleya will also assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Kawila said Muleya emerged successful from interviews the authority conducted between 28th and 29th November 2023, for the position of Director General. “As you may be aware, last year on 28th and 29th November, 2023, the Board interviewed applicants for the position of Director General. I write to advise that the Board has finally appointed Mr Guntila Muleya as Director General and Chief Executive Officer. The new Director General will be introduced to the staff by the Chairperson of...



