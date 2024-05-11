CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa SC says his presidential ambitions began after he realised that the UPND government did not know how to fix the country. And Sangwa says it would be arrogant of him to form a political party when the people have not decided that he should become Head of State. Speaking on the Conversation Podcast, Thursday, Sangwa said his presidential ambitions started after 2021, when he noticed that the UPND were failing to fix the country as they had promised when they were in opposition. “…I think soon after 2021, I think 2022, when I was convinced, I was so sure that the country is in the right hands, and when the President appointed Mumba Malila, I even...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.